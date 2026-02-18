Graphics Engineer
2026-02-18
At Encube, we're building a cutting-edge visual collaboration platform where hardware teams come together to explore designs, share insights and shape ideas to invent better products faster where 3D is at the center.
We're looking for a Graphics Engineer who loves solving complex technical challenges with the end-user in mind. This is a high-impact, high-agency role where you'll shape our backend architecture, ensure our platform performs at scale, and help the team iterate quickly without compromising quality, reliability, or security.
We look for engineers who think in products, not just systems. People who take ownership, drive clarity when it's missing, and who create lift rather than drag. In return, you'll work in a tight-knit product engineering team at the top of their game, building product that really matters.
What you'll do
You'll push the limits of browser-based graphics to make 3D collaboration fast, smooth, and beautiful. This includes:
Developing and optimizing our web-based 3D rendering pipeline using WebGPU, WebGL, and R3F
Writing and tuning shaders in WGSL or GLSL for advanced effects and performance
Implementing geometry streaming, instancing, and LOD systems
Profiling GPU performance and minimizing latency and memory overhead
Collaborating with frontend and backend teams to bring 3D data into a seamless product experience
Our tech stack
We're pragmatic about technology, we pick the best tools for the job. Today, we use:
WebGPU, WebGL2, three.js, React Three Fiber
WASM, Rust, C++ bindings where performance demands it
Nextjs and TypeScript for application structure
AWS S3 and CDN for asset delivery
What we're looking for
Deep understanding of real-time rendering and browser graphics pipelines
Experience with shader programming and GPU optimization
Solid background in geometry, math and performance engineering
Product-oriented mindset with a focus on quality and responsiveness
Bonus: experience with CAD formats, GPU compute, or XR technologies
Why you'll love working here
Impact from day one. You'll shape systems and decisions that define the backbone of Encube's platform.
Autonomy and trust. We operate with high ownership, high agency, high trust, and minimal bureaucracy.
Collaborative culture. Work closely with a talented, truth-seeking, and humble team that values learning, experimentation, and impact over ego.
Grow by building product that supercharges hardware engineering, solves hard problems, works at large scale, and genuinely innovates.
Engineering excellence. Join a company where high standards are the norm and everyone on the team deserves to be here.
Sound like you?
If you enjoy combining deep engineering with pragmatic product impact, and want to help build the foundations of a fast-growing deep-tech startup we'd love to hear from you. Come help us define what great graphics engineering looks like at Encube. Så ansöker du
