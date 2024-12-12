Grants Officer: Outreach & Communication
European Spallation Source Eric / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2024-12-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a data management and software development centre. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
We are now looking for a Grants Officer: Outreach & Communication within the Research Coordination Office group. We are looking for an experienced person who will mainly work in ongoing EU projects currently in the portfolio of ESS; coordinating outreach, communication, dissemination, and exploitation activities.
About the role
As a Grants Officer you will:
• Delivering results and tasks related to outreach, dissemination, exploitation, and communication activities within externally funded projects where ESS is a coordinator/beneficiary formally
• Organization of project-related events (general assemblies, consortium meetings, workshops, webinars, outreach events, and seminars etc.) in collaboration with relevant internal/external stakeholders
• Delivering project reports such as policy briefs, stakeholder engagement plans, communication plans etc.
• Setting up, content creation, and maintenance of websites for ESS Grants Team activities and ESS external grants
• Coordination of grant partners to create content and maintenance of social media channels
• Supporting the ESS Grants Team in initiating and coordinating scientific outreach activities in partner and potential partner countries
• Developing and sustaining key relationships with internal and external collaborators on EU projects
• Finding opportunities for greater visibility for EU project activities at ESS
Additional responsibilities include:
• Supporting the grant proposers/beneficiaries on all technical and administrative support services for the proposal set-up and implementation phases
• Supporting the identification of open calls and funding opportunities on the EU and national/regional level and raising awareness on external grant funding opportunities within ESS
• Supporting the ESS Grants Team on procurement requests (purchase orders, purchase requisitions etc.) and travel administration.
• Supporting to cost control activities for grants
About you
To thrive with us in the ESS Grants Team, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person collaborating and networking with others both internally and externally. You have the ability taking initiatives and to prioritise and focus where needed, also take pride in supporting and helping your team members . You are structured in your work and can deliver according to deadlines. Further, you will have the following:
• Master's level education in communications or a related area.
• At least 3 years prior experience on project implementation work for research infrastructures in communications context is considered an advantage.
• Hands-on experience from the creative industry and skills in Adobe Suite will be prioritized.
• Ability to communicate and work in Engish.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
What ESS will offer
• an opportunity to contribute to the future of neutron science
• a workplace full of creative individuals and people from all over the world
• a challenging, exciting, and fast-paced work environment
• market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities, and achievements
• benefits including 30 days of annual leave as well as more than 10 days of public holidays and company days off or days with limited working hours, flexible working arrangements, and a focus on work-life balance.
• where applicable, relocation support and allowances may be available.
Duration & Location
The position is a 2 year, fixed-term role and the workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Note that we only accept applications via the ESS website or ESS intranet. Internal candidates are encouraged to apply through the intranet. We accept candidates into the recruitment process continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply. This position will remain open until a suitable candidate has been found.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Carina Lobley, Research Coordination Office Group Leader, Carina.Lobley@ess.eu
.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Kathryn Quaak, HR Officer, Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9058248