GoLang Developer
2026-01-21
WE PUSH KNOWLEDGE FORWARD
Digiexam is a Swedish SaaS and EdTech innovator company, founded in 2011. We have a continuously growing exam platform that proudly helps and supports over +900 leading universities, schools, and institutions to do high-stakes testing and exams, on-campus and remote. Since start, over 20 million (!) exams have been handed in from more than 1,000 educational institutions worldwide
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a GoLang Developer, you will have a key role when it comes to enhancing and developing our exam platform. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software applications using GoLang. You will work closely with our development team of six colleagues, to implement new features and improve existing systems.
Some of the things you'll get to do:
Work with technologies such as GoLang, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL & gRPC
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
Ensure the performance, reliability, and scalability of applications
From time to time work with front-end technologies such as Rust, Typescript and React
WHAT WE OFFER
Our business are made up of our great people and therefore we really care about our Digiexamers. Some examples of what we can offer you are:
Onsite/remote flexibility - work from home or together at our office
A modern tech stack and possibility to influence our way of working
An attractive fixed salary package
30 days of vacation and your choice of gadgets
Professional and personal development with expanded areas of responsibility as we grow the business
Work in an international team and ambitious SaaS environment
WHO ARE YOU?
We see that you have a genuine interest for tech and problem solving and happily share your knowledge with your team members. We also think you have:
Some years of experience as a backend developer
Proficiency in GoLang
Experience with Postgres databases and cloud platforms
Knowledge of Kubernetes
Proficiency in English
It's a big plus if you have...
Experience in Rust
Experience in developing for native platforms such as Windows, macOS
READY TO JOIN OUR TEAM?
Fantastic! Use your LinkedIn profile (works from the computer) or upload your resume and answer a few click-in questions. If you have any questions - don't hesitate to reach out.
