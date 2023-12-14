Golang Developer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
Assignment description
Our client's team is developing a solution that will allow the company to collect data from customer vehicles in a flexible and fast way, by downloading "assignments". These assignments can monitor and measure different conditions in the vehicle and collect data when applicable (depending on the trigger scenarios). The data will be offloaded to the cloud for further analysis.
The solution consists of a computer that runs on a Yocto Linux environment that runs inside an ECU. This computer enables them to run the mentioned scripts (assignments) to collect, analyze, and store vehicle data (diagnostic data, images, sensors measurements etc.).
For this position you will be developing the software that runs on the vehicle that enable as to collect( download assignments and run them) and offload data to the cloud. They use GoLang as a development language. Your role will be as a Software Engineer vehicle data collection team.
What you will do:
In your role as Software Developer, you are a member of an agile development team which is responsible for implementing and maintaining their product according to priorities set by a product owner. Beside developing the functionality, the team is also responsible for unit test, integration test and helping with deploying test in the CI pipeline. The team is responsible to secure that the product under development is quality secured.
Who you are:
Experienced within 6 years or more within the field
Curious and passionate Software Engineer, preferably on embedded and real time applications
You are proactive with a go get attitude, a team player that believes in the power of teams working together and in team collaboration, a problem solver, and a flexible team player
You will get a lot of freedom to be creative and the teams are self-empowered
You need to be a skilled programmer with high analytical and problem-solving skills
Skills needed:
Golang
C,C++
Multithreading
IPC
Linux preferably Yocto
Knowledge of microservice architecture, Docker container
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and associated tools (Jira)
Other qualifications that are an advantage to have:
UDS (Universal Diagnostic Service)
DLT (Diagnostic Log and Trace)
Git, Gerrit
Zuul
Jenkins
Python
Robot Framework and pytest
Network communication, e.g., CAN and TCP
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8330324