Global Service Technology Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Job
As our Global Service Technology Manager within the field of Hygienic Heat Exchangers, you will play a crucial role in shaping technical excellence and customer satisfaction worldwide.
With your technology expertise and business acumen your impact will be felt across the organization. In this role, you will become part of a high-performing central service organization on a bold growth journey, contributing to a newly established global setup. Starting with Heat Exchanger Services, you will play a key role in building momentum, setting direction, and shaping what comes next as we continue to build value adding services for the hygienic industry.
You'll collaborate closely with sales companies, partners, customers and central teams, providing in-depth technical advice and direction on products, parts, and applications.
Key responsibilities include:
* Deliver technical and market support, Troubleshooting, claims support and operational business support.
* rive the development of Service Offerings by taking the technical lead.
* Act as technical entry point for key customers, partners and sales teams on quality issue and technical service performance.
* Own and develop technical content such as Value Calculators for Services.
* Support advanced thermal service, upgrades, replacements, and redesigns.
* Define needs and demands for service product/parts development and drive serviceability improvements for new and existing development projects.
* Develop and deliver efficient technical training (virtual, face-to-face, and blended) to colleagues, partners, and customers.
* Maintain and update service sales tools and relevant documentation
* Acting as the claim super-user, supporting claim investigations and providing technical solutions
* Collaborate closely with the Energy Division for Hygienic Heat Exchangers technical matters regarding product development and production.
What You Know
* Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent technical background
* Minimum 10 years of qualified experience in heat exchanger technology, applications, and industry knowledge
* Strong understanding of the service business, customers and heat exchangers
* Solid grasp of value, cost structures and cost drivers for Hygienic Heat Exchangers Service business.
* Proven ability to work end-to-end and take a hands-on approach
* Excellent analytical skills and ability to manage multiple projects concurrently
* Strategic mindset with commercial and market awareness
* Cross-cultural and cross-functional awareness
* Fluent in English, both verbal and written
* Exceptional interpersonal, networking, and communication skills
* Self-driven and service-minded
Who You Are
You thrives in a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive environment. You value teamwork and open communication, and you're passionate about sharing knowledge and driving continuous improvement. Adaptable and resilient, you embrace new challenges and see them as opportunities for growth. Your strong networking skills and tactical mindset enable you to build bridges across cultures and functions, always with a focus on delivering value.
For more information, please contact:
Asser Kalsboll, Vice President, Service Management,
Anabela Leite, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, at
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna at
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna at
Application
Please submit your application no later than January 4th, 2026. We do not accept applications via email, they will be deleted, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Please note that, due to the upcoming holiday season, our recruitment process may take a little longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we will keep you updated on your application status throughout the process.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments. Upon application, you will be invited to play the assessment games and completing them is mandatory.
