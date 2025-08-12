Global Product Manager Sustainability
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Fagersta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Fagersta
2025-08-12
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Fagersta
, Örebro
, Nacka
, Kumla
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Product Manager Sustainability
You will lead and grow Epiroc's global sustainability initiatives within the Rock Drilling Tools division, with a particular focus on product lifecycle analysis and circularity.
You will ensure our sustainability efforts generate direct business value and contribute to our long-term environmental goals.
Your Mission
You will take on the role of Global Product Manager Sustainability, positioned within the Marketing department.
You will be responsible for building and implementing the sustainability strategy for our product portfolio, ensuring alignment with global regulatory standards, customer expectations, and our company's sustainability goals.
This is a hands-on global role where you will lead key initiatives such as product lifecycle assessments (LCA), development of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and expansion of our end-of-life product recycling programs. These initiatives will directly influence how we design, manufacture, market, and reuse our products.
You will collaborate across internal functions including sourcing, supply chain, product management, R&D and customer centers to define and deliver on our sustainability roadmap.
You will also serve as a subject matter expert in customer dialogues, supporting our sales and marketing teams with sustainability insights and documentation to strengthen our customer value proposition.
The role involves defining and executing both short- and long-term goals to strengthen Epiroc's leadership in sustainable innovation, helping ensure we stay ahead of regulatory developments and market demands.
You will report to the Head of strategic marketing in Rock Drilling Tools and be part of a team of other product and portfolio managers where collaboration and shared learning are essential to success.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate has solid experience in lifecycle assessment (LCA), environmental product declarations (EPDs), and circular economy practices, additional merit if is in the mining, construction, or industrial manufacturing sectors.
You have worked in a sustainability-focused role and can demonstrate the impact of your previous work.
A university degree in environmental science, engineering, sustainability, or similar is required.
A commercial or marketing background is a strong merit, as this role requires a balance between environmental goals and business impact.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
You need to be structured, analytical, and passionate about sustainability, with excellent communication skills to bridge the technical, environmental, and commercial aspects of your work.
You thrive in a global, fast-paced environment and are comfortable influencing across different levels of the organization.
Location and travel
This role is based in Fagersta, Sweden.
As it is a global role, occasional international travel is expected.
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-08-28.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Fredrik Gransell, Head of Strategic Marketing (fredrik.gransell@epiroc.com
)
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
)
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "78374-43584949". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9455510