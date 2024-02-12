Global Product Manager
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams.
We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
We are now looking for a Product Manager who will be responsible for owning the maintenance and evolution of the product portfolio from concept through commercialization to drive incremental and profitable sales growth. This includes close collaboration with sales, marketing, purchasing, manufacturing, finance, quality, and engineering. The PM will have a command of internal and external market and sales trends, be a leader in driving innovation and impactful go-to-market strategies, and a key support for Sales, Marketing, Customer Support, and Warranty teams.
The Global product Manager reports to Director Product Management and the position could be located in Malmö or Hillerstorp.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Strategic Plan Development
- Monitor and analyze market trends and recommend new product and business opportunities
- Develop competitive briefs higlighting implications of findings and recommended actions
- Own product positioning, pricing, assortment and channel strategies for the portfolio
- Contribute to development of budget and three year objectives, strategies, and metrics
- Partner with Product Development to ensure alignment on resources and priorities
- Report on sales monthly and quarterly to track execution of strategic plan and budgets
Market Plan Execution
- Full P&L accountability for a product(s) and/or key business initiative
- Deliver fiscal volume and share and develop contingency plans against anticipated shortfalls
- Own and champion product(s)/key initiative(s)/new product launches throughout organization
- Develop and drive Go-to-Market strategy: PR, social media, POP, display, and content needs
- Support execution at key trade shows and sales meetings
- Lead assortment, pricing, merchandising, display in collaboration with Sales and Retail solution team
- Develop and recommend for the product and project and closely work with demand planning team for yearl/monthly sales forecasts
- Develop and recommend sales promotions by working with Sales and Marketing Communications
- Develop, recommend and deliver product training/communication to sales, company and trade
Consumer Knowledge & Support
- Own business and consumer analysis and tracking for product group and/or initiative
- Drive company wide understand of target consumers / shoppers needs & motivations
- Identify meaningful consumer insights and actions; recommend action plans
- Support customer service and warranty teams with inquiries
- Push adoption and growth of existing concepts and products with dealers and consumers
Innovation
- Qualification of business building product / conceptual initiatives
- Recommend development of a 3-5 year pipeline of incremental / breakthrough innovation
- Recommend and order new product development (specs, profit, market feedback, launch strat)
- Play a key role in projects phase approvals according to Thule Project System (TPS) and deliver initiatives on time and to spec
- Develop and gain approval of packaging design and artwork development briefs
Capability
- Recommend and implement improved processes
- Collaborate and share learning across cross-functional team and organization
- Develop and conduct direct report performance reviews and development plan (where applicable)
- Partner with others to share and reapply products, strategies and best practices
RECOMMENDED POSITION REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 5+ years' experience in product management (experience in outdoor industry preferred)
- B.A or B.S. degree
- Management of PM/New Product Development Teams (NPD)
- Engineering, product design experienced (helpful)
- Excellent written, verbal, interpersonal and presentation skills.
- Demonstrated strategic thinking and decision making
- Experience with all facets of product management and NPD
- Strong analytical skills
- Highly organized and detail oriented
- Experience with QlikView or QlikSense is a plus
Management reserves the right to change the above description at any time as required.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com
