Senior Electrical Engineer to Echandia!
2024-02-16
Echandia is seeking a Sr. Electrical Engineer to join their dynamic team. This role will play a crucial part in their mission to provide innovative solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. If you are passionate about shaping a greener world, possess strong technical skills, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we invite you to apply for this wonderful oppporunity!
Echandia develops and manufactures heavy-duty energy storage systems for ships and other large-scale applications, focusing on providing reliable, durable, and economically viable solutions for electrification in the maritime industry. Echandia has done this successfully since 2018, when they delivered the battery systems for several award-winning vessel designs. They are now expanding to be able keep up with increasing demand and are looking for new energetic talent with a can-do-attitude.
They are now seeking a Senior Electrical Engineer to join their innovative team. As a Senior Electrical Engineer, you will have the opportunity to lead projects, mentor junior engineers, and contribute to the strategic development of the company. With a focus on creating zero-emission solutions, this role offers a unique chance to make a significant impact on the future of transportation and the marine industry.
You will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing electrical systems, ensuring they meet Echandias high standards of safety, efficiency, and performance. Collaborating closely with the interdisciplinary team, you will work alongside experts in battery technology, power electronics, and naval architecture.
This is a consultant assignment, which means you will be employed as a consultant by Academic Work. The assigment is long term and the ambition is to be recruited by Echandia.
As a Senior Electrical Engineer, your primary responsibilites are:
Work tasks
• Be responsible of the electrical design of the battery system.
• Be responsible of the EMI mitigations.
• Conduct detailed electrical engineering analysis, including circuit design, simulation, and verification of system performance.
• Be responsible for selecting and sourcing electrical components and equipment, considering factors such as efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.
• Specify testing req and validation of electrical systems, ensuring compliance with relevant industry standards and regulations.
• Several years of experience within electrical engineering
• Experience with 1200 + VDC electrical system
• Experience with PCBs
• Deep knowledge in EMC
• Working knowledge and experience in one or several of the industry standards (DNV, BV, IEC, UL etc.)
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Innovative
• Problem solver
• Collaborative
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
