Corporate Finance Intern to Atlas Copco Group!
2024-02-16
Are you currently pursuing a degree in economics and eager to jump-start your career with valuable hands-on experience? Atlas Copco is now on the lookout for a motivated Corporate Finance Intern to join them during the summer. You'll have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the world of corporate finance. Don't miss out - apply now to kickstart your journey with them!
The Atlas Copco Group is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, demanded by all types of industries, enabling everything from industrial automation to reliable medical air solutions. The Group offers innovative compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, machine vision and power and flow solutions. Working with them means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Right now, there's an exciting opportunity to join the Atlas Copco Financial Solutions team in Stockholm as a Corporate Finance Intern! You will be part of a small and dynamic Corporate Finance team that mainly provides support with valuation of potential acquisitions or subsidiaries and financial modeling, working actively with acquisition- and controlling functions in all Business Areas within the Atlas Copco Group.
During your internship you will assist with valuation projects for two months between June and August. After the internship, there is a chance for extension where you would work part-time during your studies.
You are offered:
• A friendly, family-like atmosphere
• Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
• A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity
• Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
• New challenges and new things to learn every day
• Access to global job opportunities, as part of the Atlas Copco Group
Work tasks
• Assist the team on valuation- and financial modeling projects and overall improvements to the models and analyses in use
• Provide support with valuation of potential acquisitions or subsidiaries
• Create financial models for simulating different scenarios and evaluating the company's value
• A student currently studying at university or college for a degree in business, finance, economics, or accounting with at least one year left in your studies
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• Excellent communication skills
• A team player who enjoys working collaboratively with others
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience of valuation and financial modeling
To succeed in the role we expect you to be a team player who is curious and eager to try new things. We also value someone who likes to take initiative and has strong analytical skills.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Since 1873, the Atlas Copco Group has provided innovative technology, products, services and solutions. Atlas Copco Group aims to enable technology that transforms the future, creating value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society. They are organized into four business areas, divided into a number of divisions, each with their own focus, expertise and application knowledge. One of their success factors is that they have many strong brands offering differentiated products, services and solutions for a wide range of customer segments.
