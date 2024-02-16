Tax and Global Mobility Specialist to Atlas Copco Group!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in tax and global mobility and looking for your next career move? Atlas Copco Group is on the lookout for someone like you to join their team and to showcase their expertise in navigating tax regulations and managing global mobility initiatives. Don't hesitate - apply today to embark on an exciting career journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Atlas Copco Group is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, demanded by all types of industries, enabling everything from industrial automation to reliable medical air solutions. The Group offers innovative compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, machine vision and power and flow solutions. Working with them means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
IRB (International Remuneration and Benefits department) is the Competence Center for Global Mobility and Compensation & Benefits in the Atlas Copco Group. IRB is responsible for the Group's Global Mobility policies and gives support to the business in regards to international assignments, position classifications, remuneration structures and other processes linked to international mobile employees.
Atlas Copco has close to 300 expatriates, over 300 local plus employees and has a mix of around 50 home and host countries. IRB further assist in approximately 200 international short term assignments every year.
Right now, there's an exciting opportunity to join the team as a Tax & Global Mobility Specialist! You will have the opportunity to collaborate with HR teams all over the world and assist them in navigating complex global mobility and tax challenges that come along with a globally mobile workforce.
You will be working in a small international team supporting the divisions in the recruitment process of international assignments and advice in all types of queries related to global mobility. Your main stakeholders in your day to day work will be the Vice Presidents Human Resources (VP HR's), HR managers and external suppliers of tax services.
You are offered:
• A friendly, family-like atmosphere
• Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
• A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity
• Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
• New challenges and new things to learn every day
• Access to global job opportunities, as part of the Atlas Copco Group
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Advise on applicable Terms and Conditions and general advisory in respect of the interpretation of the Global Mobility policies
• Provide guidance to internal stakeholders on risks and consequences of global mobility, helping them understand and comply with tax regulations in multiple jurisdictions and addressing any tax challenges that may arise during international assignments
• Providing and reviewing salary build-up calculations for international mobile employees to the recruiting managers and/or VP HR's
• Providing and reviewing contracts for international mobile employees and take discussions on local adjustments if and when required
• Provide training to internal stakeholders on items related to global mobility
• Actively participate in projects, implementation of initiatives related to global mobility and other cross-border employment structures
• Discuss with local Holding Vice Presidents and Holding Human Resources Managers on local policies and interpretations and local legislation that may affect the global mobility processes (contracts, immigration, tax formalities etc.)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university degree within law, human resources, business administration or similar
• A few years of hands-on experience in global mobility and tax consulting
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• Ability to build solid relationships both internally and with external stakeholders
• Strong analytical skills and the ability to navigate complex tax scenarios
• In-depth knowledge of international tax laws, regulations, and compliance requirements.
• Good knowledge in Swedish, both written and spoken is meritorious
To succeed in this role, it's important to embrace new challenges with a positive can-do attitude. We're looking for someone who values teamwork and is eager to work hands-on with our stakeholders.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Since 1873, the Atlas Copco Group has provided innovative technology, products, services and solutions. Atlas Copco Group aims to enable technology that transforms the future, creating value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society. They are organized into four business areas, divided into a number of divisions, each with their own focus, expertise and application knowledge. One of their success factors is that they have many strong brands offering differentiated products, services and solutions for a wide range of customer segments.
Click here to read more about Atlas Copco Group. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102173". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8474672