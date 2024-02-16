Scania I-talent 2024 - Process Automation
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-02-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
For the eighth time, Scania is launching their popular I-Talent Program! This program is designed for you with a strong passion for development, who is happy to contribute with new fresh ideas and wants to be part of the work of driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry! If you will graduate the spring of 2024 or have a maximum of 2 years of work experience in your IT career, this program is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I-talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!
The team of Process Automation
Join our dynamic team at Scania; where fitting into the team culture is the top priority! The team of Process Automation is a fun team with a laid-back atmosphere, where jokes flow freely, and open communication is encouraged. They are on the lookout for someone with a passion for LowCode-tools. So if you've got some sort of technical background and understand both the business side and demand, you're exactly who we're looking for. Being a part of multiple projects, you'll need to be social and assertive, bringing a bit of confidence to the table. The team current focus on process automation, delving into low-code solutions and developing chatbots to automate the internal systems of Scania. If you're ready for a long-term commitment at Scania, possess the ability to explain IT concepts to non-technical colleagues, and thrive on maintaining a positive and energetic team spirit, then we want you on board! Join us as we embark on the exciting journey of transforming internal systems through cutting-edge automation solutions.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the position and Scania as a company. We are looking for committed and talented problem solvers who are happy to come up with new ideas about how things can be improved. You also have great cooperation skills and take responsibility for your own learning. If you do, there are endless opportunities to develop. For example, former I-talents now have both leadership and specialist roles!
Requirements
• Have a post secondary education within relevant field, For this position your academic background isn't crucial; we do value practical experience, within IT landscape, that you may have gain during LIA-periods or a part time job paralel to your studies
• Are able to start the program in September 2024, and has a maximum of 2 years of previous experience at the start
• Have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, since you will use it in at a daily basis
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102166". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8474677