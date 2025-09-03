Global Food Commercial Manager
WHO YOU ARE
We're on the lookout for a Food Commercial Manager who is passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance and business growth. In addition, you are passionate about the food business and exploring new and innovative opportunities as well as motivated by creating a sustainable, delicious, affordable and unique experience for IKEA customers. For this role we believe you have minimum 10 years of experience in Business management or similar and delivering results as well as minimum 5 years of experience in leading and influencing co-workers. You also have experience of working with food trends, food modules, food experience development, Omni channel customer journey and customer support.
Further, you have experience from retail, preferably home furnishing or food sector. You have broad knowledge of IKEA concept, brand objectives, values and vision as well as of IKEA tools, processes and cycles. In addition, you have broad knowledge of Group strategies, priorities and business planning process as well as of operational plans and goals including follow up on KPIs. You have broad knowledge of food trends that influence the market and how to combine them with IKEA food strategy to create commercially viable offers as well as of how consumer acts, feels and behaves (including online) in a multichannel retail environment to apply the insights in the food experience design in all touch points.
On top of this, your knowledge of the customer life cycle and critical pain points connected to and between our channels is broad. You also have good knowledge of IKEA food business and food retail operations. When it comes to the local market you have broad knowledge about the local market environment, expectations from customers today and tomorrow to secure that commercial and service offers meet customer demands and needs.
Finally, you possess good change and stakeholder management skills and know how to apply these in an extremely ambiguous environment requiring cross functional collaboration. You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of Commercial as an integrated part of the business. Furthermore, you have strong ability to lead while communicating in an inspirational way with IKEA tone of voice. You also have strong analytical skills with the ability to take a holistic view of a global organisation and identify business opportunities accordingly combined with ability to prioritise relevant operational data and make decisions with speed and simplicity.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Lead the food commercial team and responsible for business and people performance
Lead the development and secure the execution of food selling and customer experience strategy in partnership with markets and contribute to the One IKEA BPL
Support markets to drive sales across all customer meeting places via steering, optimization, pricing and services and conclude and report business goals and sale performance
Ensure food sales and supply planning and pricing process is developed, planned and executed
Ensure food integration in the commercial calendar, customer experience strategy and attract and activate strategy
Identify and prioritise opportunities with markets and other stakeholders to develop and improve food sales and customer experience
Ensure food experience improvement and innovation initiatives in partnership with markets and other IKEA units
Act as business expert in digital product and solution development enabling food selling and customer experience Common Global Competence Profile
Act as a business expert/partner to provide food sales and commercial expertise to markets and other stakeholders
Work across functions within INGKA Group and collaborate with other IKEA units
Ensure knowledge transfer and information sharing to, as well as between, the markets
Identify competence needs in partnership with HR Business partner, People & Culture
This is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13
