Global Expert Advisor- Calibration
2023-08-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Metrology and Calibration is an important part of quality assurance in our food processing and packaging process as all products and production processes contain more or less advanced measurement applications, which have one thing in common - they have to be calibrated.
Within Development & Technology Equipment Engineering organization, we are looking for a Global Expert Advisor- Calibration in the field of Metrology and Calibration.
In this role you will be part of the Simulation, Modelling and Measurement Team in Preparation & Forming Solutions department. The team is responsible for delivering high quality calibration and metrology support, which may include development, services and continuously improving, revising and updating the calibration procedures, within the area of expertise, in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Perform the calibration of the measurement equipment used in all parts of Tetra Pak globally. Calibrations are performed both in our internal lab and on site.
Review calibration certificates from external suppliers, maintain and renew calibration procedures, reference equipment, instrument database.
Be involved in new equipment and technology development projects as a metrology expert.
Handle the purchase of calibration services and maintenance of equipment with external suppliers and collaborate with instrument owners, both local and global, within Tetra Pak.
To be successful in this role we believe you have
Master or Bachelor degree in the appropriate field such as for example Electrical Engineering or Applied Physics.
At least five years of industrial experience with documented experience within the physical quantities of temperature, electricity, and pressure. Additional areas are an advantage.
Good theoretical knowledge in physical measurement technology and experience in computerized metrology and calibration.
Knowledge of technical programming with MET/CAL, LabView, etc. will be considered an advantage.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
As a person you have a strong personal drive and structured approach when required to drive activities autonomously, including a very high interest in technical solutions and innovation. You have a flexible, driven, proactive personality with high ability to collaborate and communicate working in groups.
Furthermore, you have good communication skills and you are structured and have an analytical way of thinking.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
Stefano Fornasari at +39 3489184954
Sara Johannesson +46 733 36 2964
