Global Distribution Coordinator to pharmaceutical company!
Do you want to work with customer contact in a versatile and coordinating position? Do you see order handling within an international pharmaceutical company as an exciting next step in your career? Here you are offered the opportunity to work in a committed team at a workplace that can save lives! Submit your application today, we work with an ongoing selection.
As Global Distribution Coordinator are an important team player in a critical part of the supply chain to the customer, where you are responsible for the order management process and that deliveries of medicines reach the customer at the right time and with the right documentation. You will be the link between customers and internal functions, and collaborate mostly with internally functions, mainly E2E supply planning, the quality department and finance. Externally, you act as a coordinator for the central and local warehouses, freight forwarders and customers.
This is a consulting assignment. As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
You are offered
Work tasks
• Customer Order Coordination
• Order taking, batch reservation, Pick and Pack triggering at our central warehouse, booking transports, creating export/import documentations, shipment tracking, returns, problem solving and invoicing
• Customer qualification, setup and maintenance
• Continuous Improvements to secure development and robustness of their processes, preparing the company's growth
• Participate in various digitization initiatives
• Month-End sales and stock reconciliation
• Serial number Alerts monitoring (FMD)
• Education within vocational training or from university with focus on supply chain, logistics, export administration and/or business economics
• Administrative Work experience
• Good computer skills, especially in Excel and Word
• Good knowledge of English, both orally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Working experience within logistics and/or customer service and worked in ERP systems
• Experience from the pharmaceutical Industry
• Education and/or experience in international trading, financial transactions and LEAN
• Internal training will be provided, but experience in GxP regulated environment is an advantage.
• Knowledge in Swedish, both orally and in writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured and thorough
• Communicative
• Problem Solving and self-reliant
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
