Gfcp (senior) Expert/data Analyst - 3td Party Fraud Detection Optimisation
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
2024-11-08
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 27098
GFCP (Senior) Expert/ Data Analyst, Third Party Fraud Detection Optimisation, Sweden or Finland.
Would you like to fight fraud using your creative problem-solving skills? We are looking for a new team member to optimize the configuration of our fraud monitoring systems for card and account fraud.
About our team
Welcome to Fraud Management. We keep our customers safe by detecting and stopping fraudulent transactions and identifying fraudsters taking control over customers' accounts, thus reducing our customers and Nordea's financial losses. We contribute to society by preventing fraudsters from getting money to fund other criminal activities.
In our team team you will play a valuable role in directly stopping fraud and help genuine customers experience less friction in using Nordea's services and products.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Writing decision rules and change the configuration of our monitoring systems that stop transactions and creates alerts to be investigated
* Mastering the systems and supporting colleagues in complex rule writing and rule architecture
* Evaluating the performance of decision rules to ensure that we detect more fraud and interrupt fewer genuine customers
* Quantifying feedback from our colleagues investigating the alerts and translate this into changes in the configuration
* Using our R-based analytical tools and platform to monitor the performance, analyse and test hypotheses
* Learning how our different systems work and use your creativity to find ways of combining the systems capabilities
* Analysing fraudulent pattern to prevent fraud
Who you are
You'll join a high performing and international team based in Helsinki and Stockholm in an organisation present in all Nordic capitals. The team is responsible for optimising Nordea's fraud detection and has a central role in Nordea's Fraud Management unit. We work closely with the fraud investigators investigating the alerts our systems generate, but also with business units owning the products and services and IT who help develop our platforms.
The position is located in Helsinki or Stockholm.
Your background and skills include:
* Enjoy finding patterns and solving logical problems
* Have good collaboration and stakeholder communication skills
* Are curious and a quick learner with a proactive mindset
* Are interested in fraud and have an understanding of the fraudulent landscape
* Can transform business requirements into rule optimisation actions
* Can transform complex analysis into meaningful and actionable communication towards stakeholders
* Speak and read English fluently
* Good IT and numerical skills
* Data analysis skills (using R or Python)
It would be ideal if you also have:
* An expereince with software development concepts, version control, git, clean code, etc.
* An earlier experience within payment or behavioural fraud monitoring
* An earlier experience in analysing payment data
* An understanding of network traffic, http, client-server etc.
* A machine learning experience
* Programming experience, regular expression, logic
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 18/11/2024.
For more information, you're welcome to contact Pär Jäderqvist, Head of Third Party Fraud Detection Optimisationat par.jaderqvist@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
