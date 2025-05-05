Gaming Mathematician
2025-05-05
If you want to be part of an exciting and growing team, Relax Gaming is a great opportunity as we are going places. Join a creative, innovative and passionate team and start Driving Differentiation - Join us as our new Gaming Mathematician!
Job summary:
You will work with our fantastic team of Gaming Mathematicians, Product Owners, Developers and Artists to shape new game products with the aim of producing the very best games on the market. You will develop math models, perform simulations and build and work with tools for improvements. You will be involved in games right from the start all the way to delivery to the customers.
Your profile:
We think that you are a mathematician with an interest in programming, or a programmer with an interest in mathematics. As our future Gaming Mathematician, you ideally have a passion for games, in any form. You should however have an interest in understanding how mathematical models relate to and translate into player behaviour and what appeals to the end-users, and have a good understanding of probability theory and statistics.
You are inquisitive, detail-oriented and most of all have a passion for delivering the very highest gaming experience possible
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics or a related field
Basic Java knowledge or good general programming skills
Fluency in English
As a person, you will need:
A natural talent for problem-solving
An excellent eye for detail
An interest in player behaviour and what triggers an emotional response
The ability to work autonomously as well as a part of a team
The ability to work with deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Bonus points for...
Knowledge in gambling mathematics
Relevant slot-gaming experience
Experience in the gaming industry or related technical field
About Relax
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licences held in multiple jurisdictions.
Relax Gaming have offices in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden and Gibraltar - and game studios in Belgrade, Malmö and Stockholm.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malmö, Stockholm or Malta.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
All applications are handled with full confidentiality.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Hjulhamnsgatan 5A (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9320912