Future Talent - Development Engineer Sustainable Material
2024-11-07
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2025!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2025 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Development Engineer in Materials Solutions you will:
Develop new innovative sustainable material solutions to meet our customer needs and our sustainability commitments.
Work in a cross-functional scrum team where you will turn science into practice and drive the development of material from idea to market release.
Design and evaluate the performance and functionality of the material, build knowledge, and participate in problem solving together with specialists and stakeholders.
Coordinate test activities and work closely with laboratories, factories, and specialists globally. You will work in the test facilities as well as working at your desk analysing data and write reports and communicating results to stakeholders.
This is a role, where you can make an impact and see your own package unit from start to shelf!
We believe you have
You have a Masters Degree in Material Science or equivalent (Graduated 2024-2025).
It is possible that you have experience working with paperboard, polymers, packaging or recycling.
You have an interest in material and the packaging industry, and you are dedicated to develop tomorrow's sustainable material solutions.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken.
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with you CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-11-28.
To know more about the position contact Pernilla Elmhäll at +46 46 36 2332
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
