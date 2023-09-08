Functional Safety Engineer
Description:
Due to intensive growth, GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite unctional Safety Engineer to an Automotive project.
The project aim is to optimize, and extend with new features Automotive Solution. Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellence compensation.
Requirements:
Must have
Degree in electrical engineering, software, or comparable
Work experience in embedded based industry environment, (preferably automotive)
System engineering with hardware or/and software background
Experience with managing requirements with specialized tools. (e.g. Doors, SystemWeaver)
Knowledge regarding functional safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, IEC 61508)
Experience in functional safety risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, HAZOP, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and tools
Familiarity with hardware reliability metrics (FIT, SPFM, LFM)
Good English language, both written and spoken
Nice to have
Experience with the development and implementation of safety concepts is a plus
Knowledge of V-Model, Automotive SPICE, and AUTOSAR is considered as an advantage
German language knowledge would be an advantage
Job Responsibilities:
Planning and coordination of the functional safety activities working closely with internal development teams and automotive suppliers
Interfacing on regular basis with suppliers in order to collaborate the technical safety requirements, issues and projects statuses according to the Development Interface Agreements
Initiating and systematically completing the Safety Case with arguments and evidence to ensure safety integrity of the product
Supporting the development of the functional safety work products at system level (Technical Safety Concepts and Requirements)
Ensuring that functional safety confirmation measures as audits and assessment are planned and successfully completed
Participating and leading development teams for safety analysis completion such as SFMEA, FMEA, FMEDA, DFMEA, FTA, HASOP
Providing coaching the development teams in the functional safety development processes and methods
Participating in functional safety reviews contributing with risk identification and mitigations for the project safety related issues
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
