Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
The role
Within the technology stream Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management, we develop system solutions and functionalities for state-of-the-art Vehicle Motion Management system. The Vehicle Motion Management product enables the centralized motion control of the vehicle system under all driving situations (manual, assisted, fully automated) for all vehicle configurations (rigid/multi-trailer) for all power plant possibilities (ICE/BEV/FCEV). The VMM product solutions must be safe, efficient and robust. With the introduction of a modern layered SW architecture, shorter SW development loops and deployments cycles -going from months to minutes, we secure that every release of the VMM product is safe while achieving the functional objectives.
This is us, your new colleagues:
We are a team of energetic and dynamic professionals working in Gothenburg and Karlstad, but our stakeholders are global. We enjoy fika (coffee and cake break) just as much as delivering great technical products. We like to work as a team, where everyone contributes to a successful SW deployment
Who are you?
Do you have the passion for safety and want to lead a thriving safety culture in our teams that develop state-of-the-art Vehicle Motion Management solutions? Then this Functional Safety Engineer position could be just the job for you!
As Functional Safety Engineer, you will be involved in:
Driving safety culture.
Supporting safety Impact analysis at Item level.
Planning and coordination of safety activities.
Driving the progress of safety life cycle.
Developing safety cases along with Product owners.
Driving confirmation measures and review confirmations results.
Safety audits.
Interacting with product development teams within and outside the stream.
Interacting with Suppliers (Both with HW & SW suppliers).
Requirements to succeed in this role:
Experience from working in automotive electrical and electronic systems
In-depth knowledge and experience of ISO 26262 and its application.
Experience in making and maintaining safety plan
Experience in driving and monitoring the progress of safety activities.
Experience in developing electronic or software systems, preferable with a combination of functional, system, hardware and software development for embedded systems is added advantage
Experience from agile product development in a large organization is a strong merit.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Do you think it sounds interesting? Then write to us, we are happy to tell you more about who we are, what we do and the positions we have open.
Contact: Suresh Pandian, Hiring Manager- suresh.pandian@volvo.com
