Functional Safety Developer
Netonyx AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
Your responsibilities:
• Analysis and review of stakeholder and system requirements
• Design concept and solutions based on input requirements
• Development of application software components for traction inverters according to software standards such as ASPICE, ISO26262
• Testing of solutions from unit level to system integration
• Support integration of software components and solutions
• Support the continuous improvements of processes and tools
Your profile:
• Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics, Control Engineering, or similar
• Substantial experience 4+ in the model-based development with MATLAB / Simulink, including code generation and toolboxes for validation and requirements management
• Experience on development of traction inverter systems (inverter + e-machine)
• Knowledge on torque estimation, torque arbitration and monitoring, safe states (FW/ASC) is a plus
• Knowledge and experience of scripting languages
• Experience in analysis and testing tools, such as Simulink test, Test viewer
• Experience in software development processes (e.g., GIT), as well as automotive development processes (e.g., V-Model, ASPICE)
• Knowledge and experience in AUTOSAR
• Independent working style with a willingness to take on responsibilities
• Good communication and team-working skills
• Fluent in English and excellent spoken and written communication skills.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8525333