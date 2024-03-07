BI- Data Architect
We are looking for a Data Architect who has at least 5 years experience as a BI Developer / BI Architect. Preferably including experience with implementing a new Data Mesh. With a Solution Architect already in the team, who is ultimately responsible for design of the new Data Warehouse, we'd like the Data Architect to bring their prior experience in developing a Data Mesh. This is in relation to best practice documentation, lessons learnt, implementing Proof of Concepts, etc.
Day to day, you will be creating data models and developing PoCs, with the following areas being examples:
Data Sharing
Data Access and Controls
Data layers in a Data Lake
Data Pipelines
Data integrations standards
Data Catalogue
Kravspecifikation:
• 5 years experience as a BI Developer / BI Architect
• Experience with implementing a new Data Mesh
• Developing a Data Mesh
• Whilst PwC prefer candidates to be an SME in Azure technologies (listed below), similar expertise in AWS or GCS are accepted:
• SQL Server for Data warehouse/BI
• Azure Cloud Services e.g. Azure Data Factory, Keyvaults, Data Lake, Serverless functions etc
• Spark (Azure Databricks, Azure Synapse Analytics)
• T-SQL, Python Scripts
• Data storage and transformations using SQL Server, Delta Lake, Delta Live Tables and Delta Streaming.
