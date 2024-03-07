Linux Administrator- HPC
2024-03-07
For our client we are looking for a System Engineer with strong competence in Linux native who is fluent in Python and/or other scripting languages. Preferably the candidate has knowledge within HPC.
Your main tasks will be to:
Work with technical engineers in the business areas assisting with methods/workflow, application optimization, automation etc to improve the overall user experience and efficiency
Act as a local Subject Matter Expert (SME) for everything related to HPC/HTC including Linux, configuration management, schedulers, hardware, applications etc
Assist in developing standards and procedures and to work with the external providers to implement them.
Participate in both internal IT and business projects as SME.
Work with the external service providers to assist in advanced troubleshooting, reviewing and signing off root cause analysis reports etc.
Participate as an SME and team member in the development of the next generation HPC/HTC solution.
Required skills:
Linux native, previous experience administrating Linux.
Fluent in Python and/or other scripting languages.
Knowledge in HPC technologies
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiar with tools like Slurm/PBS/LSF or similar, Docker/Singularity as well as Terraform/Ansible or other infrastructure automation languages.Relevant Linux experience
Experience of parallel computing (HPC/HTC) in an enterprise environment including administration of network, servers, storage, clients etc.
Degree in IT, Computer Science or equivalent experience
Experience with storage concepts such as scale-out NAS (NFS), SMB, parallel filesystems (Lustre), POSIX, and object storage (to name but a few)
Experience with parallel computing (HPC/HTC), performance troubleshooting & optimization, operating environments at large scale
