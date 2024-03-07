Software Engineer - CI/Devops
2024-03-07
For our client we are looking for a Software Engineer with competence in CI & DevOps.
The team is responsible for:
Automation and development of the SW Release/Continuous Deployment process for Electric Drives, and for the whole electric propulsion unit, together with teams in other parts of the organization.
Maintenance of CI toolchain
Ownership of the releases from Electric Drive SW
You and your skills
Master of Science or Bachelor of Science within Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Data or Mechatronics
At least 4 years of relevant job experience from the points below.
CI or Devops, preferably from automotive powertrain background but not mandatory
Integration of embedded SW and scripting for automated integration testing
Documented programming experience (Python, C, C++, Matlab/Simulink)
Strong knowledge regarding the Autosar tool chain
Experience in working with tools for handling calibration as well as scripting for automating testing towards the Continuous Integration chain.
Meritorious: Experience from working with GIT, Jenkins, Makefiles, Build Environment. Driving license
