Functional Developer Within Vehicle Control Systems
2026-01-12
Working as Functional Developer
By working closely with your agile, cross-functional team, you will be involved throughout the entire software development cycle - from initial ideas and requirements to implementation, test automation, and functional vehicle tests. Your work will have a direct impact on the comfort and performance experienced by our customers.
The Suspension Control team is responsible for the development of air suspension software. As a junior member of the team, you will participate in all phases of software development, including writing function specifications and requirements, coding in C or Matlab/Simulink, and developing test automation scripts in Python.
Responsibilites:
Write and refine functional specifications and software requirements
Develop software components in C and Matlab/Simulink
Create and maintain automated tests using Python
Participate in testing and investigations on test rigs and vehicles
Collaborate closely within an agile, cross-functional team to continuously improve our products and processes
Rotate tasks to broaden knowledge and support team success.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customers.
You will be coached by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings.
Desired qualifications:As a person you are curious, eager to learn, and proactive in taking initiative. Your attitude, mindset, and personality are just as important to us as your technical skills. You enjoy working in a team environment where you share both challenges and successes. With a solid technical understanding, you feel comfortable with software development, while also being interested in seeing the full picture and not afraid to tinker with physical hardware.
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in embedded systems, mechatronics, computer science, electronics, or a related field
You have a solid technical understanding and feel comfortable with software development
A background in mechatronics or controls is a plus.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at kristofer.hedlund@nexergroup.com
.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
