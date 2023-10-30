Function Developer & Tester
Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-10-30
Founded in the early 20th century in Sweden, this renowned automaker is synonymous with safety, reliability, and Scandinavian design. Globally recognized for its emphasis on producing vehicles with advanced safety features, the brand has continually been at the forefront of innovations, pioneering many of the standards that have become commonplace in the automotive industry. Their commitment goes beyond just cars, as they also have a significant presence in the truck, bus, and construction equipment sectors. The company's iconic emblem, representing both the male symbol and the ancient chemical sign for iron, aptly illustrates its foundational values of strength and durability. Their sustainability mission also sets them apart, with a clear focus on reducing emissions and introducing a more environmentally friendly range of vehicles. With a reputation built over many decades, this company remains a leader in automotive excellence and is a go-to choice for those valuing top-tier safety, innovative technology, and sleek, minimalistic design.
A renowned automotive leader is on the hunt for function developers to join their elite team specializing in active suspension functions. The chosen candidates will have the opportunity to craft cutting-edge algorithms and engage in rigorous test activities in MIL. Be a part of this pioneering journey in automotive innovation!
Competence Profile:
• Proficiency in functional testing within MIL.
• Skilled in utilizing Matlab and Simulink.
• Familiarity with ISO 26262 standards.
• Expertise in automotive embedded systems.
• Experience with CarWeaver (SystemWeaver) systems.
• Proficient in version control, specifically GIT.
Desirable Competencies (not mandatory but a plus):
• Familiarity with vehicle dynamics.
• Experience with the Simulink Test tool.
• Understanding of VCC tools and processes.
• Proficiency in using rapid prototyping tools, such as dSpace Autobox.
• Possession of a Class B driver's license.
• A proactive "doer mindset" with a willingness to embrace new technologies.
• Ability to thrive in a multicultural team environment.
• Programming expertise in C, C++, and Python.
• Background in embedded software development.
• Solid grasp of Control Theory.
What We Offer:
• Competitive salary.
• Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the automotive industry.
• Permanent contract (Fastanställning)
•
Comfortable workplace and modern tools.
