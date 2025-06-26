Fullstackutvecklare
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment - Fullstack Developer with .NET and React Expertise
A development team is looking to engage a skilled fullstack developer to contribute to the build and evolution of a modern single-page application aimed at supporting R&D engineers working with advanced radio technologies. The role combines frontend and backend development within a high-performing environment focused on maintainability, quality, and user experience.
You'll work across the full stack, taking part in shaping architecture, writing high-quality code, and contributing to testing and deployment strategies. The assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys working with both interface and infrastructure layers and appreciates clean, modular system design.
Tech Stack
Frontend
React
TypeScript
Sass
Vite
Cypress (for testing)
Npm
Backend
C#
• NET 8+
Entity Framework Core
Xunit & Moq
SQL Server
Testcontainers
ML.Net (used for predictive logic)
DevOps / Tooling
Azure
GitHub
Git
Profile & Requirements
Strong experience with technologies listed above, across both frontend and backend
Solid understanding of relational databases and SQL
Experience with test automation and test-driven development
Previous involvement in projects using Domain-Driven Design (DDD) is highly valued
Exposure to machine learning frameworks (ML.Net or similar) is a plus, especially for value prediction use cases
Strong communication and team collaboration skills
Open to supporting and mentoring teammates where needed
Project Overview
The system is a single-page application tailored for internal engineering teams
The development culture values code quality, testability, and technical ownership
Work setup: 3 days onsite, 2 days remote
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9405453