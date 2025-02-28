Fullstack Software Developer- Angular and .Net, C#
2025-02-28
We are looking for a "Fullstack Software Developer- Angular and .Net, C#" for MIS/MES/MOM in the Production Operation program for a global company in Lund.
Start is ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
Software Developer for MIS/MES/MOM in the Production Operation program. The focus in this team is to develop and life cycle software applications delivered to customers.
The team is developing applications in the data management/storage and visualization of data domain with embedded functionality for food & beverage manufacturing.
The applications are used by stakeholders at customer plants to visualize, control and optimize production.
The assignment allows to work from remote two days a week
Required Technical Experience:
Experience in .NET Core C#
Experience with SQL Server platform, SQL queries ,T-SQL, stored procedures
Experience with Entity Framework
Strong JavaScript fundamentals. This includes understanding the Angular component model, JSX syntax, lifecycle methods, hooks and state management.
Proficiency in HTML and CSS is necessary to structure and style web applications.
Experience with REST and RESTful APIs
Experience with Typescript
Experience in writing unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests for Angular components and applications.
Experience with MSTest, xUnit, and NUnit testing, as well as debugging tools
Experience with version control systems like Git
Preferred Technical Experience:
Knowledge of frontend testing frameworks like Cypress, Jest or Angular Testing Library
Knowledge of continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) methodologies
Experience on developing international software.
Understanding techniques to optimize website performance, such as code minification, caching, lazy loading, and reducing network requests.
Personal/Education:
Software or Science engineer
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10
