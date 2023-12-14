Fullstack Engineers
2023-12-14
Job description:
We are currently in the process of recruiting fullstack engineers to be part of our teams supporting our Portfolio Brands unit. The persons will be working for our ecommerce solution and more specifically for Arket and & Other Stories.
On this role you will work on the development and evolution of our e-commerce websites and solutions (both in-house and external ones). You can expect to work on the development and solutioning of our existing and new implementations and keep a close a close eye on the performance. Your contributions will essentially empower our Portfolio Brands Team to ensure efficient delivery of high-quality products.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent.
Experience with microservices, API implementation and API principles.
At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar role.
Creation of proper documentation for existing and new systems.
Being a team player. Our landscape consists of several different teams and systems that only with strong collaboration we can make wonders happen.
Extensive experience and deep knowledge on node.js, next.js, node packaging lifecycle and versioning principles and solutions.
Prior experience on Azure cloud platform and on the Azure devops pipelines.
Knowledge on sourcing tools -git- and project tracking software like Jira and Confluence.
Experience on Docker and on Azure Cosmos DB.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
