SW Integrator within CI / DevOps
2023-12-14
As a member of the team, you are expected to be excellent at trouble shooting, have strong software and code integration skills, and have a basic technical understanding of embedded systems. Clear communication and the ability to organize people into joined solution efforts are important for success in this team.
Around 30 internal development teams are served by the CI infrastructure. The Volvo Cars Infotainment system is based on Android Automotive OS. They have a close collaboration with Google and other partners like Aptiv, QNX and QualComm.
Technical background / skills:
Background as SW developer (Java/C++ is meritorious)
Deep knowledge of GIT (preferably Gerrit)
Experience from working with CI/DevOps/Cloud (Azure)
Python (OOP)
Trouble shooting
Communication and organizing skills
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
