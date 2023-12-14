Senior Date engineer
2023-12-14
Assignment description
What we are looking for: Senior Date engineer whit 8-10 years experience in the space of data engineering etc. of which atleast 4+ year's work experience including hands-on as either:
Data engineer on modern cloud data platforms /or advanced analytics environments.
Software Engineer with cloud technologies and infrastructure
Qualifications:
Experience in different data formats (Avro, Parquet)
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages Python, Java /or Scala. Python experience is preferred.
Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-offs
Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
Experience in GCP tools - Dataflow, Dataproc and Bigquery
Experience in data processing framework - Beam, Spark, Hive, Flink
Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Understanding data security principles, implementing role-based access controls, and adhering to data governance policies when working with sensitive information.
Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
It is plus, if you have previous demonstrated experience in building retail customer segmentation
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
E-post: careers@netonyx.se
