CAE Engineer, 1D system simulations

On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment. Are you ready for the next step in your career? We are seeking a CAE Engineer for a renowned client in the automotive industry.
Assignment
As a CAE System Analyst, your role involves leveraging 1D System simulation and engineering methods for system design, optimization, and control. You will provide CAE-based recommendations to various roles within the climate department, aiding design development. Additionally, you'll collaborate with modelling groups across departments to address multi-faceted issues, including vehicle heat-up conditioning.
Your main tasks are:
• Support design of vehicle climatization systems, cabin and climate control
• Develop and maintain CAE models within the area
• Advanced engineering for refrigerant systems, heating systems, and air distribution
• Collaborate cross-departments, and support with models and knowledge
• Communicate directly with engineers and aid in decision-making
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A M.Sc degree in engineering
• At least 3 years of work experience in thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, process system design, mathematical modelling and automotive development
• Basic knowledge of refrigerant systems, cooling systems, automotive ventilation systems
• Good knowledge of numerical modelling methods for flow and heat transfer
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Meriting
• Experienced with GT-Suite or similar system modelling software
• Experience (3+ years) in automotive development environments
• Previous experience of Matlab, Python or other scripting languages
• Experience with 3D-CFD code and optimization tools (MDO etc).
Personality
To be successful in the role, we believe you are/have
• Excellent analytical skills
• Communicative with great collaboration skills
• Inventive and creative
• A holistic view and conceptual thinking
• Ability to conduct your simulations to verify ideas and to enable efficient cooperation with other engineers in the area
Formalities
• Assignment period: 15 Jan - 31 Dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg or Torslanda
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
