Sourcing Manager for Tires - Commodity Purchasing Exterior
2023-12-14
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now searching for a new colleague to strengthen our team working with tires.
Apply and join our high-performing and diverse group in a challenging and exciting business environment!
The team
The Exterior team is responsible for developing the supplier base, taking care of running business and setting global strategies in an international environment.
Our multi-cultural team consist of 10 purchasers with a great mix of backgrounds, experiences and competences. We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-functions and always try to find the best solutions for Scania. We feel motivated by delivering on and beyond our commitments and want to be seen as a reliable partner, while daring to try new approaches. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within the team and learning is continuous. A helping hand is always provided between team members.
The role
The segment of Tires is one of our most strategic and dynamic areas, with high impact on overall cost, delivery stability and sustainability. We are challenging the status quo in all areas and are trying to find new innovative solutions with our suppliers and cross functions. Now we are looking for a Sourcing Manager to strengthen this journey.
In your role, you will work closely with a senior colleague, supporting on a number of operational and administrative tasks, creating strategies and activities together while also having your own area of responsibility, including responsibility for several suppliers.
For those suppliers you will handle the daily business, assure that targets in the business plan are met, capacity is secured and relevant steps are taken within sustainability to reduce the CO2 footprint of tires - both when being produced and when in use.
You will work closely with our colleagues from R&D, Production and Sales, to continuously improve our way of working. We have started a number of cross-functional improvement initiatives and like to see you take lead in some of those.
As we are part of both Volkswagen and the Traton Group, developing in a team of colleagues from other brands and regions will be an important part of your work, maintaining a big global network, and assuring that we create and execute on our global strategies.
We believe that this role offers excellent opportunities for development for the right person. In order to thrive, you need to be able to build strong and professional relationships internally as well as externally and you need to be eager to learn from others. You need to have an ability to see opportunities and a drive to make things happen, while not being intimidated by unclarity.
Your profile
university degree in engineering, business or similar
ca. 1-4 years of relevant work experience, preferably within automotive and/or procurement
commercial mindset and experience in negotiations with proven good results
ability to drive complex initiatives involving several stakeholders
positive and open attitude, you see chances instead of obstacles
high level of strategic thinking and ability to execute
clear, professional and persuasive when communicating internally and externally, used to interacting with senior management and good presentation skills
fluent in spoken and written English
Me as a manager
My name is Bastian Boegelein and I have been in different management positions within Scania during the last 5 years. I really enjoy working at Scania , in a truly international environment where I can combine my interest for business and technology. As a manager, I believe that the people are our greatest assets. I get motivated by developing the team and the team members, as well as finding the individual potentials. I believe that the team's goal is everyone's goal and that we are strong together.
Why Scania as an employer?
To find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion, check Life at Scania.
Interested in joining us?
Please contact: Bastian Boegelein, Manager Commodity Purchasing Exterior, for more information; +46 70 085 62 10, bastian.boegelein@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 2024-01-08.
