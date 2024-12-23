Fullstack Developer
Fullstack Developer
About Wehype:
At Wehype, we empower creators and game publishers to thrive through creator collaborations. Our platform has facilitated over 20,000 successful activations globally, including paid sponsorships, Support A Creator Codes, and exclusive giveaways, driving millions of impressions and boosting brand engagement. We work with some of the world's biggest publishers, such as Tencent, Blizzard, and Supercell, to create impactful campaigns that connect creators with games on a global scale.
Play your part in our team's succeeding
We're seeking a hungry, energetic, and proactive Fullstack Developer who loves to make things happen. You thrive on exploring the latest technologies, leveraging AI to accelerate results, and experimenting with your own projects.
As a Fullstack Developer at Wehype, you'll play an integral role in building and optimizing our platform using a suite of technologies such as SvelteKit, GraphQL and .NET among others. You'll work in one of our cross-functional teams to design and implement robust, scalable solutions that empower our users and contribute to our growth. From architecting new features to optimizing performance, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact every day.
Requirements
You are an ambitious developer who loves to jump on new projects
Interested in new technologies and explore new technical solutions
Experience in one or more modern programming languages, preferably C# and Typescript
Experience with agile product development, from brainstorming concepts to implementation
Experience in databases, relational and NoSQL
Strong problem-solving and communication skills, with the ability to work in a collaborative environment
It would be nice to add on with
Experience interacting with AI
Familiarity with DevOps and/or automated testing
Experience working with Microsoft SQL Server, MongoDB and/or Amazon Redshift
Knowledge of cloud computing platforms, preferably AWS
An interest in system design and architecture
Experience in the .NET environment
What's in it for you?
Growth Opportunities: Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow in a fast-expanding company
Health and Wellness: We offer a wellness grant to cover your gym/yoga/massage costs, as well as daily office breakfasts.
Work with the biggest games: Work with some of the biggest games in the industry such as Fifa, Fortnite, Call of Duty, WoW and many more.
Gaming Stations at work: Enjoy playing the games you work with daily, or just unwind with your personal favorites. Ersättning
