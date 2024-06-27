Full-Time Lash Artist Position Available!

LQ Beauty & Trading AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2024-06-27


Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos LQ Beauty & Trading AB i Stockholm

The salon 4Ever Young Beauty, located in central Stockholm at Odenplan, is currently seeking a full-time Lash Artist. We require candidates to have knowledge and experience in both single and volume eyelash extensions, as well as experience in Lashlift and browlift techniques. Our salon is open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on weekends.
If you are interested, please send your CV and a personal letter to the email address linndq.bt@gmail.com. Please remember to include images or provide a link to your Instagram to showcase your work for us to evaluate more effectively. You can also learn more about our salon by visiting our website at 4everyoungbeauty.com.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: linndq.bt@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
LQ Beauty & Trading AB (org.nr 559275-4625)
Hälsingegatan 12 (visa karta)
113 23  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
4ever Young Beauty

Jobbnummer
8774270

Prenumerera på jobb från LQ Beauty & Trading AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos LQ Beauty & Trading AB: