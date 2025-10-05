Full Stack Developer with Focus on Frontend
2025-10-05
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are seeking a skilled Full Stack Developer with a strong emphasis on frontend development for a full-time consulting assignment. The ideal candidate will join a cross-functional team working on a new digital feature aimed at leveraging data to create value for end users. In this role, you'll take the lead on frontend development-transforming data into accessible, user-friendly, and visually compelling interfaces. You'll collaborate closely with UX designers and data teams (AI/BI), while also contributing to backend development tasks when needed to ensure a seamless and complete solution.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop modern, responsive web interfaces using React and TypeScript
Integrate with REST APIs to retrieve and present data effectively
Contribute to backend development using .NET/ASP.NET Core
Ensure high standards in accessibility, performance, and SEO
Collaborate with UX and design teams to implement intuitive user experiences
Utilize component-based development and build tools such as Webpack and Storybook
Manage code via Git and support CI/CD pipelines (preferably via Azure DevOps)
Work within agile methodologies (Scrum, SAFe), using tools like Jira
Requirements:
Several years of professional experience in frontend development with React
and TypeScript
Proficiency in backend technologies, especially .NET/ASP.NET Core
Experience working with REST APIs
Familiarity with tools such as Webpack, Storybook, and Azure DevOps
Strong understanding of accessibility standards, SEO best practices, and performance optimization
Experience working with design systems and collaborating with UX/design professionals
Comfortable using Git and CI/CD tools
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Fluent in Swedish, both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Episerver/Optimizely CMS
Knowledge of Consent Management, Google Analytics, and Application Insights
Background in solutions involving customer data, e-commerce, or loyalty programs
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
