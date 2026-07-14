Full Stack Developer (.NET/React)
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team developing modern industrial software in a global technology environment where the solutions are used by both internal and external users worldwide. The focus of the role is to help evolve a toolbox for automation and connectivity, together with a collaborative Scrum team that works closely with other development teams and continuously improves both its products and its way of working.
This role suits you if you enjoy working across the full stack, with a clear emphasis on frontend development in React while also contributing to backend development in .NET. You will work in an environment that values modern engineering practices, close collaboration, and continuous improvement. It is a great opportunity to build software with real global impact while influencing both technical solutions and everyday development practices.
Job DescriptionYou will develop next-generation industrial software solutions using React and .NET.
You will design, build, and maintain modern web applications with a strong frontend focus.
You will create and evolve REST APIs using ASP.NET Web API.
You will develop and maintain backend services that support scalable and reliable applications.
You will work with SQL Server and Entity Framework for data access and persistence.
You will contribute in a Scrum team using modern software engineering practices.
You will work in a CI/CD setup with automated testing and deployments.
You will collaborate closely with developers, architects, and other stakeholders.
You will help drive continuous improvement, code quality, and knowledge sharing within the team.
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of professional experience as a Software Developer.
Strong experience developing applications using .NET and React.
Experience building REST APIs using ASP.NET Web API.
Experience with TypeScript and/or JavaScript.
Experience working with SQL Server and Entity Framework.
Experience with Docker and Git.
Experience working in Agile Scrum teams.
Experience working with CI/CD and automated testing.
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Strong knowledge of HTML/CSS.
Nice to haveExperience with Azure DevOps and Azure DevOps Pipelines.
Experience with Vite, Tailwind CSS, or Module Federation.
Experience with OAuth or Active Directory.
Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services.
Experience with IIS.
Experience with WPF or WinForms.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066576-2100614". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
10002873