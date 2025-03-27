Full stack developer
Full Stack Developer - Linköping Analytics
Are you an experienced software engineer that enjoy working in a team-based environment? Do you have an interest in software application development using image analysis and machine learning technologies? Our R&D-site in Linköping is looking for a full stack developer to our analytics team.
Who is your future team?
We are a nice team working with one of Axis analytics products, Smart Search 2. The product is used by operators to search for specific objects in large amounts of video material from surveillance cameras, for example when a crime has been committed. The product includes both pre-classified objects and free text search capabilities. The feature set is fast growing, and we have a lot of exciting challenges ahead to continue developing the product.
We believe that a positive and inclusive team culture is essential to achieving our goals. To give an insight into our team culture, we would like to share our team agreement:
We have fun together and celebrate our successes
It's okay to make mistakes, and we learn from them
We encourage asking questions - even the ones you think are silly
We take collective responsibility for our tasks
We test new things and develop together
We share knowledge and information
We respect each other's needs and care about one another
We understand differences in each other's areas of expertise and backgrounds
We challenge each other's opinions in a respectful way
We're receptive and address conflicts early on in an objective manner
By following this team agreement, we achieve psychological safety.
How we work
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. To facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage that you are never alone when coding or performing other tasks. Some teams work with pair-programming while others choose mob-programming.
Quality is important to us. Caring about how to test software in an effective and efficient way is a key part in our work. But above all we care about our customers' experience. Axis' products are high-end products, and the customer must feel that.
What you'll do as Full stack developer
The responsibilities of the role include
participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
communicate with stakeholders and other development teams
together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for an experienced, committed developer who wants to work in a cross-functional team in a friendly environment to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
We'd love to hear that you have/are
bachelor's or master's degree of a relevant kind
solid experience in software development and bringing software products to the market
an interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product
working knowledge of test automation, CI/CD
curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
curious about new technology and bonus points if you are already familiar with TypeScript, React, Node.js, C#, SQL and AWS.
What Axis have to offer
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickleball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You can expect, and will be expected to, take part in discussions about architecture, writing the best code and how to ensure the quality of the product.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with, do you want to join us?
Axis is a company that realize the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from our recruiting manager Sofia Raismaa at +46 (0)72-245 19 70 or HR-generalist Hannah Skog at +46 (0)76 176 24 94. Ersättning
