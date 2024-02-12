Full stack developer
Job description
Randstad Technologies are now looking for a consultant for one of our clients. Here you'll be creating a new desktop application, a brand new product related to live-saving technology.
You will be working with new technology and have a large influence in what tools and languages to use and in which direction to go.
Working with this product will give you an insight in encryption as well as 3D-modelling.
Responsibilities
• Work independently with development of a desktop application.
• Collaboration with engineers and other stakeholders.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with experience from fullstack development, maybe with Python. or .Net. You are open to working with different languages and tools depending on what is best for the application.
You also need to have experience from developing desktop applications.
If you have knowledge in encryption and/or 3D-modeling, that is a great advantage!
You need to be fluent in English, spoken and written.
This project is time-critical and you'll need to be able to join within approx. 1-2 months.
The team is open-minded och curious, with an entrepreneurial mindset and we are looking for candidates who enjoys collaborating, and together going from ideas to prototypes and a finished product.
Experience
Python (programmeringsspråk)
TypeScript
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
