Frontend Lead till Inovia?

2023-01-09


Inovia is looking for a Front-end Lead to help us plan and guide our React, iOS and Android development, from a technical perspective.
Leadership experience
Experience with Javascript, mostly React, HTML and CSS
Experience with React Native
Plan product development from a technical perspective
Guide team members as a Senior developer
Love to work as a bridge between design and tech

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
E-post: jobs@inoviagroup.se

Inovia AB (org.nr 556890-2125), https://inoviagroup.se/front-end-lead/
Arne Beurlings torg 3, våning 28 (visa karta)
164 40  KISTA

