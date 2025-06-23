Front Office Supervisor
Generator Hostels Sweden AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Generator Hostels Sweden AB i Stockholm
FRONT OFFICE SUPERVISOR - OVERVIEW
We need a motivated and passionate Front Office Supervisor to join our Front Office team. Reporting to the Front Office Manager, the successful candidate will ensure effective and smooth running of the Reception and ensure that all Generator guests receive great care and customer service at all times.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're a leading global lifestyle accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. Generator burst onto the scene in the Americas with the launch of Generator Miami and Washington DC and most recently took aim at the country's biggest markets (NYC, LA, Miami and Chicago) with the acquisition of Freehand Hotels.
No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Front Office Supervisor for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• To assist the Front Office Manager in the overall operation of the Front Office duties and assume responsibility in their absence
• To ensure the standards of work expected are being achieved, thereby maximising sales, revenue and customer satisfaction, measurable by internal and external guest ratings
• To respond to all customer issues/complaints in a caring and empathetic manner. Listen and show you care by giving your undivided attention and handle any issues/complaints immediately, within your authorisations
• To train new and existing staff on all Reception Functions in line with the Standard Operating Procedures Handbook and the Training Schedule issued by your Manager
• To continually monitor staff customer service standards and ensure that staff are providing correct and up to date information to guests and customer service standards are being maintained. Follow up with any staff on any areas that need improving
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Outgoing, bubbly and have a real passion for your role as Supervisor
• A positive approach, excellent organisational skills, and a passion for producing high quality customer care
• Strong team player with excellent communication skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• At least one year's previous Reception Supervisory experience
• Previous experience in leading and motivating a team
• Competent level of IT proficiency
OUR GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
• Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
• Fertility Treatment Support Leave - up to three days' paid leave in any one year for an employee to undergo fertility treatment
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn a compensation for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees - look good, feel good, work good
• Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any of our Generator x Freehand properties globally
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in several locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
• International career opportunities so you can travel the world while working with us (win-win!)
• Social events, celebrations calendar & various employee recognition schemes - we never ever need an excuse to let our hair down!
• Online learning tools to help you develop, learn and grow
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in English. If you've got questions, get in touch!
Also, check out jobs.staygenerator.com or our social media pages. Here you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
Join Us and help us achieve our Vision! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23
E-post: yiting.lu@staygenerator.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Front Office Supervisor". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Generator Hostels Sweden AB
(org.nr 559017-4404)
Torsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9400427