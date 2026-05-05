Front Desk Agent - Winter 2026/2027

Icehotel AB / Receptionistjobb / Kiruna
2026-05-05


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With us, you'll have the opportunity to meet guests from all over the world, create lifelong memories, and grow in an environment unlike any other. ICEHOTEL is a hotel, an art exhibition, and an experience all in one. The operation includes traditional hotel rooms and cabins, Icehotel 365-which serves as a hotel at night and an art gallery during the day-and, from mid-December to mid-April, our winter hotel built entirely of snow and ice.

About the role

As a Front Desk Agent, you are the face of our business and often the first person our guests meet. You therefore play an important role in creating a warm, welcoming, and professional experience from the very first moment.

The position is primarily a Front Desk role, where you will handle check-ins and check-outs, activity bookings, and daily guest service. At the same time, the role offers appreciated variation throughout the year. During the off-season (snow-free months), when the pace at the front desk is somewhat calmer, the role is combined with more practical tasks within the operation. When the winter high season begins, the focus shifts more toward front desk duties and ensuring a smooth and memorable guest experience.

This is a role for someone who thrives in a guest-facing environment, but also enjoys a dynamic workday where you are both operational and an active part of the overall guest experience.

Your main responsibilites

Check-in and check-out of guests

Answer questions and provide information about the hotel, activities, and the surrounding area

Handle bookings, update reservation systems, and follow up with guests when needed

Various administrative tasks and daily front desk routines

Email and phone communication with guests

Ensure guests are properly dressed for booked tours and that our equipment is in good condition

Upselling

Above all: to take care of our guests and ensure a memorable stay.Who are you?

We are looking for someone who is genuinely service-minded, positive, and solution-oriented. You enjoy working in a team, are flexible, and take initiative. Good computer skills and technical understanding are required. Previous experience in reception, customer service, or sales is an advantage.

As many of our guests are international, you need to be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.

Employment

A full-time seasonal position (100%), approx. 40 hours a week.

Working hours include days, evenings, 3 out of 4 weekends, and public holidays

Start date: November 2026

End date: Mars 2027

Staff Benefits

Possibility of staff accommodation

Opportunity to try sleeping one night for free in an ice room

Discounts on both hotel stays and restaurant visits for family and friends

Opportunity to try our unique activities

Application

Submit your application via our application system. The position may be filled before the final application date-so don't wait to apply!

To be eligible for employment, you must be an EU citizen or have a valid work permit in Sweden.

We look forward to hearing from you-warm welcome with your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Icehotel AB (org.nr 556234-7426)
981 91  JUKKASJÄRVI (NORRBOTTENS)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Icehotel

Jobbnummer
9891640

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