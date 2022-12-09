French speaking Sales Administration Officer
2022-12-09
We are searching for a French speaking Sales Administration Officer for an international company in Lund. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
You will join a team supporting an European customer base. The responsibility of the team is to handle all the administrative tasks for the spare part orders, from initial contact with the customer, to co-ordination and follow-up of transportation to the customer's destination.
As a Sales Admin Officer you will be a key player in the organisation and for driving customer satisfaction in a direction that aims to increase Service, Performance & Quality. To be successful in this position you need to be a good communicator and have an excellent command in English both written and verbal. You are also fluent in French and can service and support the French speaking customer base in a professional manner, verbally and in writing. Knowledge within the logistics area and IT is an advantage but not a requirement.
Key areas of responsibility for the Sales Administration Officer:
Be the front-line operator in one or more languages (~75% of work)
Main point of contact for customers & market companies for parts orders and inquiries.
Respond to incoming orders and queries per phone and e-mail, utilizing a network of colleagues & external partners for support
Execute order administration tasks in SAP and other internal tools & systems.
Follow-up on orders, service level agreements and other key measurements.
Assure that transport to each customer is done in the right time, and at the lowest cost.
Work in close cooperation with the European market companies & internal departments
Be the second-line operator in one or more of the following areas (~25% of work)
Issue purchase orders and follow up on deliveries from suppliers
Preventive housekeeping of pending orders via our IT systems and reporting tools
Participate in Daily Management and other activities to constantly improve the operation
Responsible for driving and maintaining our Quality Management System (QMS)
As a person you are service minded, result oriented and can easily and on a detailed level understand work instructions, work processes and administrative tools. Communication has to be pro-active, fast and accurate. You will work independently and together with others towards set goals. You have excellent communication and networking skills, customer service being your leading star. You have the ability to take initiatives and drive for changes. You are a team-player and enjoy co-operating with others to solve the work tasks in the most efficient way.
Language requirements:
Fluency in French and English. If you also happen to know Arabic it is a big advantage.
A language test might be applied by the client prior to interviews.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund, 6 months contract to begin with, start ASAP!
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08
Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Jobbnummer
7244277