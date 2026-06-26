Fraud & Compliance Analyst
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Kalmar Visa alla datajobb i Kalmar
2026-06-26
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
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, Malmö
, Stockholm
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About the Role
We are looking for dedicated Anti-Fraud Engineer who is focused on combating fraud to come join our team.
In this role you will help drive efforts in fraud prevention / detection and limit the impact of fraud such as AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) and phishing. This is achieved through deep analysis, troubleshooting, monitoring, and configuration of our products / tools.
It is important that we are constantly looking for new fraud trends, with this in mind it's important that you are you analytical in your thinking and identify solutions for the problem(s). The role requires you to think outside the box to challenge the ways we are working and automate routines as much as possible.
The Anti-Fraud & Quality team has members located globally. We believe in teamwork and this challenge will require good communication skills not only within the team, but across other teams as well as other product lines.
As an Anti Fraud Engineer, you will:
Monitor and prevent fraud proactively across systems, identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities in real-time.
Develop and enhance fraud detection techniques, leveraging both existing and innovative tools to mitigate fraud risks.
Document fraud detection processes and procedures to ensure consistency and maintain comprehensive records for compliance and operational purposes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (e.g., engineering, security, and product) to provide support and guidance on fraud-related issues and best practices.
Assist Account Managers by providing expertise in fraud prevention, ensuring that clients understand and implement effective anti-fraud measures.
In order to be successfule for this role, we believe you have:
Degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Experience in telecommunications and/or messaging systems, with a strong understanding of their fraud-related vulnerabilities.
Strong data analysis skills, with the ability to extract actionable insights from large datasets.
Experience in report building using data visualization tools like Tableau or similar platforms.
Familiarity with application monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Grafana, Tableau) for tracking system performance and identifying anomalies.
Problem-solving mindset, with the ability to think critically and adapt fraud detection strategies to new and evolving threats.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English
Benefits
FAMILY FIRST: We offer 26 weeks of paid leave for the primary caregiver and four weeks of or the secondary caregiver. Because family always comes first.
CELEBRATE YOURSELF: Sinchers can take a day off on their birthday to celebrate with their loved ones.
TAKE A BREAK: Balance is key. That's why we offer a generous annual leave program so Sinchers can rest, recharge and come back refresh.
STAY HEALTHY: We cover a monthly fitness allowance and offer wellness programs to keep our Sincher's body and mind in top shape.
TAKE THE NEXT STEP: Sinchers have access to coaching, career development support, and professional online courses to keep growing.
CARE FOR YOURSELF: We offer free virtual counselling through our global Employee Assistance Program – Sincher's mental health matters as much as their physical health.
MAKE AN IMPACT: Sinchers get paid time off to volunteer for causes that matter for them – it's their time to make a difference for the community.
TREAT YOURSELF: We offer discounts on retail, entertainment and more through our Reward+ program.
Our Values
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple" and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation for fostering an environment where diversity of thinking, skills and experiences are embraced, delivering innovation and better business results.
Bring your authentic self to Sinch
Here at Sinch we embrace diversity and work to create an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore new career and growth options - sharing your voice, building your path and making it happen with us.
If this role isn't what you're looking for, please consider other open roles on our career page: Sinch Careers
Our Hiring Process
At Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and non-discriminatory. To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience, and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties deciding in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Slöjdaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
393 66 KALMAR Jobbnummer
9981935