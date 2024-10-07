Founder's Associate At Drem Energy
About DREM
We help homeowners save energy and reduce their environmental impact by providing renewable heating solutions, such as air-to-water and geothermal heat pumps, in a way thatis reliable, affordable, and simple for homeowners.
DREM stands for Distributed Renewable Energy Movement - we are empowering a European revolution in green energy,and our journey has only just begun. Today, we serve Sweden and France, but there's more to come.
About the Role
We are seeking a sharp and driven Founders Associate who will help drive strategic projects together with our founders and management team. Apply if you have an entrepreneurial mindset and strong analytical skills, and want to be a part of one ofthefastest-growing renewableenergy ventures in Europe!
Responsibilities
Support the company's founders and management team with strategic projects such as fundraising, M&A or market expansion, and be a sparring partner for strategic and financial decisions
Support the company's financial planning and analysis processes, including monthly budget, long-term financial planning, and financial control routines, and help improve tools and processes.
Qualifications
You are both an entrepreneur at heart with a hands-on, "hustler" mindset, and an analytical thinker.
You are able to prioritize, focus on what is really important, and think about "what's next" on your own
Highly proficient with Google Sheets for financial modelling and data analysis. Proficiency in accounting systems is desirable, ability to quickly learn new software tools is a must-have.
Fluency in English is required, Swedish and/or French would be advantageous.
1-2 years of experience in highly demanding and fast-paced environments (e.g., consulting, investment banking, fast-growing start-up, VC ...)
We Offer A fast-paced, entrepreneurialwork environment where your work really makes a difference
Driving interesting projects and being at the heart of the green energy revolution.
Learning from experienced entrepreneurs and leadersin Northern Europe's coolest heating startup.
Change the World with UsJoin DREM and make a difference in the world-one home at a time. Submit your application today!
