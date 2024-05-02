Food Kitchen Production Manager, Ikea Haparanda
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Kockjobb / Haparanda
2024-05-02
IKEA Haparanda is now looking for you who loves to secure a positive experience to our guests/customers by leading and coaching the production teams. Who is responsible for securing a great food experience by developing an attractive and sustainable range according to our guidelines and take responsibility and act according to our IKEA culture & values, the IKEA brand, strategies, food safety and people and planet positive. Ensuring the service level and taste of the range at the different food units, always delivering to our high-quality standard. Contribute to an attractive event and catering offer, both for internal and external customers.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Secure needed relations and collaborations and be the speaking partner for food content with internal and external partners, suppliers, and stakeholders.
• Responsible to secure compliance to relevant food safety rules, legislation.
• Your task is also to be responsible for orders in both the restaurant, bistro, and Swedish food market.
• Evaluate, analyze, and follow up the business, KPI 's and plans and take proper decisions and actions when needed.
• Develop the food range at the different units, according to the food directions and in line with IKEAs long term goals.
• Responsible for the sales, profitability, concept and offer, agreements, procurements, inventory within the productions area.
• Constantly improve ways of working to increase efficiency.
• Responsible for leading and developing the food production team, creating preconditions to perform and deliver as well as learn and develop and for a safe & healthy work environment for your co-workers.
• Act as a role model leading by example and promoting the IKEA Culture & Values
About this work area
As a Food Production Manager, you demonstrate genuine interest of food, beverages and trends. Contribute to an environment where the IKEA culture is a strong and living reality that embraces the diversity of co-workers and guests. Be service minded and guest oriented and driven by a constant urge to improve, develop and challenge and have a strong will to influence and make a difference.
• Extensive experience from leading a restaurant business.
• Desire to always provide an excellent guest experience.
• Self-reliant and self-motivated with ability to work as part of a team as well as independently.
• Good analytical skills and ability to create structure, plan and prioritize detailed assignments and deliver with high quality.
• Ability to handle multiple topics and changing priorities/deadlines and to deliver strong business results through people.
• Extensive experience of economics and budget and to deliver strong business results through people.
• Proven ability to maintain effective work and leadership behavior throughout setbacks or peaks with management and leadership capabilities.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Apply now!
Does this sound interesting?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - only latest by 15th of May, 2024. We do not accept any applications via email.
PI-questionaire and evaluation will be conducted on final candidate/candidates.
This is a permanent onsite position located in Haparanda, Sweden. Mobility support is not avaliable for this position.
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager, Sara Simu at sara.simu@ingka.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitmen and selection specialist Úlrika Pétursdóttir at Ulrika.petursdottir2@ingka.ikea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Norrskensvägen 2 (visa karta
)
953 36 HAPARANDA
Ikea A Haparanda
8653446