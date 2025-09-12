Fluent in Danish? We're hiring in Customer Service
Oirps AB
2025-09-12
Would you like to work in an international environment where innovation and technology meet world-class customer service? Do you enjoy helping people and finding smart solutions? If so, we've got the perfect role for you!
We're now looking for a Customer Service Representative fluent in Danish to join an exciting position based in Solna.
About the companyThrough us, you'll be working with one of Europe's most well-known banks, specializing in payment solutions and e-commerce. This is a modern, fast-moving organization that puts the customer experience at the heart of everything they do, supporting millions of users worldwide every day. The company is recognized for its rapid growth, tech-driven culture, and ability to create seamless and secure online shopping experiences.
About the roleAs a Customer Service Representative, you'll provide support to customers over phone, email, and chat in both Danish and English. Your main responsibility is to guide and assist customers in a clear and helpful way - from solving issues to explaining services and features.
Your employment will begin with a paid onboarding and training program to give you the tools and confidence you need to succeed in your role. From there, you'll have excellent opportunities to grow within the company thanks to internal training and career development programs.
What we're looking for
• A completed high school diploma (or equivalent)
• Fluency in Danish and English, both spoken and written
• Strong communication skills, curiosity, and a solution-oriented mindset
• Previous experience in customer service, support, or a similar service role is a plus - but not a requirement
What we offer
• Paid initial training
• Secure employment under a collective agreement
• Competitive salary
• Career development opportunities within customer service, support, and administration
• Modern offices in central Solna and a supportive, positive work environment
This is a full-time role, Monday to Friday, with shifts scheduled between 08:00-18:00.
For confidentiality reasons, we can't disclose the company name in the ad, but we'll share the details with you during the first stage of the recruitment process.
How to applyDoes this sound like the right opportunity for you? Send in your application today! Interviews are held on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
