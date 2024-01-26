First Line Manager - Electrification System Management (evbsa)
2024-01-26
Be in the forefront
Are you interested in the green transition and are you attracted by challenging technology? Do you want to be in a future together with electrification? If yes, then apply for this role as a first-line manager for the group, Electrification System Management.
Within the Sustainable Transport Solutions, the Battery and Energy Controls section leads the work on developing Scania's control systems for high-voltage batteries. The section is composed of eight groups, everyone with a focus on developing our solutions for electrified vehicles, together we create the world's most sustainable transport system.
We have exciting years in front of us! In the near time, we are in an industrialization phase for our next-generation Battery Electrical Vehicle, BEV. At the same time, we are also a part of innovating and developing future concepts to further enhance our solutions. By joining the Electrification system management group you will be in the forefront and take a central role in the technology shift at Scania.
The team
The "Electrification System Management" group works in mechatronics where the hardware meets the software and balances the whole control system. The group includes many roles such as system owners, function owners, lead architect, lead engineer, safety and security engineers. With 12 experienced employees, the group develops, requires and balances features, safety, and security to achieve world-class products.
In this role you will be managing a team with knowledgeable individuals, providing a secure and competent environment. A supporting team where both successes and mistakes are shared. Our motivated team thrives in cross-functional setups. Driven by a permissive atmosphere the group together contributes to the collaboration of developing a safe green product, in an agile way of working
Your profile
By managing this group you ensure its competencies and have an interest in developing the individuals as well as our processes, governance, and management system at the section. In this role, you need to see the bigger picture of what needs to be done and get the right resources to solve challenges you don't know that you have. You will work within an international organization and be responsible for deliveries to the whole Traton group. To fit in you probably thrive in a fast-paced environment, embracing challenges and fostering a collaborative approach. As a person, you are goal-oriented, curious and perspicacious with a passion for continuous development.
• We see that you are or have been a manager before, within system development.
• You have a Bachelor's or Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent experience in system development of embedded systems, preferably real-time systems.
• Good oral and written proficiency in English.
• Previous experience working with ISO26262 or equivalent standards from other product development is meritorious.
We offer
We in the management team are always looking for diversity and would love it if you complement your colleagues both in mind and background. If all wishes come true you do also bring in a lot of humour to the team.
Finally, if you're passionate about climate change and a greener world, you'll find like-minded individuals in our dynamic organization. Join us to contribute your expertise, learn about control systems, high-voltage batteries, and electrified vehicles, and help drive the sustainable transport industry forward. Together, we can make a difference.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, electric car charging, and much more. Our head office is located in Södertälje but we also work partly remote. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For more information please contact:
For more information please contact, Oskar Lindström, second line manager EVBS, +46 8 553 820 65, oskar.lindstrom@scania.com
or Linda Brandt, first line manager of EVBSA, +46 8 553 891 97 or linda.brandt@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 11 February 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
