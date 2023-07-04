Financial Sanctions Experts
2023-07-04
Do you want to participate on a journey of transforming the Compliance program in the Financial Sanctions Area?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Collaborate with colleagues in Group Compliance and many other units throughout the Group - all dedicated to the same cause, adherence to Financial Sanctions within the risk appetite statement set by the board of directors.
• Be the one with an outstanding Financial Sanctions subject matter expertise and as a specialist contribute with the knowledge throughout the different risk type units within mainly Group Compliance, but also throughout the Group.
• Provide advice and guidance on the interpretation of the internal Financial Sanctions Frameworks as well as the external Sanctions Regulations, all in a complex and fast changing sanctions environment.
• Perform horizon screening on Financial Sanctions to cater for awareness within the Group.
• Contribute to the ongoing work with risk awareness and training on Financial Sanctions.
• Participate in the processes for the risk oversight throughout the Group.
• Be a part of the Group Compliance work with controls and the follow up on controls performed by others
• Be part of a group of highly skilled employees all dedicated to securing that the Group has high quality standards when it comes to adherence of Financial Sanctions.
• Participate in committees and projects relevant to the area of responsibility
What is needed in this role:
• University education, legal, economic or equivalent.
• Senior experience from working with complex interpretations of Financial Sanctions related questions.
• In depth knowledge and understanding of the Financial Sanctions regulations
• To be solution oriented as well as quality focused.
• Enjoy a high paced environment and be able to handle several tasks simultaneously.
• Have a structured and creative mind, a humble attitude, and a strong belief in cooperation as the best approach to solve a problem.
• Excellent writing, presentation, and communication skills in English, oral and written.
It is merit in this role:
• ACAMS Certified Global Sanctions Specialist certification or other comparable certifications in the field Financial Sanctions.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
You will be working with other subject matter experts within the Swedbank Group and together with colleagues in all home markets maintain the Financial Sanctions Compliance program up to date. We will offer you an intellectually challenging job opportunity in a dynamic environment with good opportunities for personal development". Hanna Backteman, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Hanna Backteman, +46 73 337 19 37
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
