Financial Administrator for BCG!

Are you currently studying business or economics and are looking for a meritorious summer employment? Then this might be the position for you! Apply for this position today as we apply ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now in search of a dynamic and driven financial administrator who will join the Nordic Finance team at BCG located in Stockholm. You will work closely with the Nordic Finance Team and interact frequently with members of the broader Finance community. You will report to the Nordic Finance Controlling Manager.
You are offered:
• A flexible and educational opportunity for the summer
• As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• In your role as financial administrator you will manage and assume responsibility for three main areas: billing rates, timesheet process and ad-hoc requests.
• Important maintenance of employee level data in our financial systems
• Identifying and managing the right priorities and processes to ensure validation and reconciliation between HR and Finance systems
• Updating employee level billing rates and ensure correct employment and allocation settings on employee level
• Monitoring and following up on the timesheet reporting process.
• Assisting with the Timesheet process by identifying and reminding of missing timesheets and support in timesheet corrections
• Support in other ad-hoc requests related to Business Controlling
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Currently studying at university or higher Vocational Education in Business, Accounting or Financial Management
• Excel skills and general computer proficiency
• Communicating effectively in English (written and verbal) with the ability to tailor your message to your audience and interact with all levels of seniority internally and globally
• Maintaining utmost integrity around confidentiality and adherence to policies
meritorious:
• Work experiance in business, accounting, administration or financial management
• Knowledge in Oracle and/or SAP
As a person you are:
• Structured
• Service-minded
• Self-sufficient
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time until the end of August.
• Location: Stockholm
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from the client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, they work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders-empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.
Their diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. They work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place. Ersättning
