Finance Student Assistant

Position Green is a frontrunner in ESG software supporting organizations to accelerate their sustainability journey. Position Green's offering combines a proprietary ESG Software with specialized sustainability advisory services and e-learning. In making sustainability measurable and actionable, Position Green simplifies the ESG reporting challenge and helps build robust strategies that reduce risk and create lasting value. Founded in 2015 in the Nordics, Position Green today has over 750 customers worldwide and more than 270 employees across Europe.
We are seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Finance Assistant to join our team on a part-time basis (12-16 hours per week), including the summer period.
About the role:
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Finance Assistant to support our finance department in various administrative and operational tasks. The ideal candidate possesses strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and a passion for accuracy in financial record-keeping. This part-time position offers an excellent opportunity for growth and development in the finance field.
In this role, you will mainly:
Assist with accounts payable and receivable tasks, including invoice processing, payment tracking, and reconciliations
Maintain and update customer and supplier registers
Support handling of employee expenses and reimbursements
Respond to finance-related questions from customers and internal stakeholders
Support financial reporting by gathering and organizing data, preparing spreadsheets, and generating reports
Help ensure accurate financial records and documentation in compliance with company policies and regulations
Collaborate with team members to streamline financial processes and improve efficiency
Perform general administrative tasks to support the finance function
Requirements:
Currently pursuing a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field, with at least one year remaining in your studies
Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial terminology
Experience from a finance-related role or internship is considered a plus
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel
Structured, detail-oriented, and comfortable working with numbers and data
Strong communication skills and a service-minded approach
Interest in sustainability is a plus
Professional language proficiency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
What we offer:
Flexible part-time schedule with the opportunity for growth
Collaborative and supportive work environment
Opportunity to gain valuable experience in the finance industry
Potential for advancement within the company
Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Malmö region.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we would love to receive your application. We review applications continuously, so apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. The planned start date for the position is as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
