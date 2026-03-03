Finance Student Assistant

2026-03-03


Position Green is a frontrunner in ESG software supporting organizations to accelerate their sustainability journey. Position Green's offering combines a proprietary ESG Software with specialized sustainability advisory services and e-learning. In making sustainability measurable and actionable, Position Green simplifies the ESG reporting challenge and helps build robust strategies that reduce risk and create lasting value. Founded in 2015 in the Nordics, Position Green today has over 750 customers worldwide and more than 270 employees across Europe.
We are seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Finance Assistant to join our team on a part-time basis (12-16 hours per week), including the summer period.
About the role:
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Finance Assistant to support our finance department in various administrative and operational tasks. The ideal candidate possesses strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and a passion for accuracy in financial record-keeping. This part-time position offers an excellent opportunity for growth and development in the finance field.
In this role, you will mainly:

Assist with accounts payable and receivable tasks, including invoice processing, payment tracking, and reconciliations

Maintain and update customer and supplier registers

Support handling of employee expenses and reimbursements

Respond to finance-related questions from customers and internal stakeholders

Support financial reporting by gathering and organizing data, preparing spreadsheets, and generating reports

Help ensure accurate financial records and documentation in compliance with company policies and regulations

Collaborate with team members to streamline financial processes and improve efficiency

Perform general administrative tasks to support the finance function

Requirements:

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field, with at least one year remaining in your studies

Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial terminology

Experience from a finance-related role or internship is considered a plus

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Structured, detail-oriented, and comfortable working with numbers and data

Strong communication skills and a service-minded approach

Interest in sustainability is a plus

Professional language proficiency in Swedish and English, written and spoken

What we offer:

Flexible part-time schedule with the opportunity for growth

Collaborative and supportive work environment

Opportunity to gain valuable experience in the finance industry

Potential for advancement within the company

Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Malmö region.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we would love to receive your application. We review applications continuously, so apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. The planned start date for the position is as soon as possible.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30
